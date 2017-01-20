More than 1000 properties out of power in Whanganui after crash

More than 1000 properties are out of power in Whanganui after car crash into a power pole overnight.

A Fire Service spokesperson says the accident involved two vehicles and one of the cars "took out" a power pole on Puriri Street, Castlecliff.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.40pm on Thursday and there have been no reports of injuries, says the spokesperson.

According to Powerco Power Cuts 1047 properties are out of power.