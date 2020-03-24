More than 1000 jobs to go at The Warehouse Group as company restructures

More than 1000 jobs are potentially on the line at The Warehouse Group as the business announces a major company restructure.

Source: 1 NEWS

Around 100 to 130 jobs will be lost from the head office under the changes.

Between 700 and 950 roles, or 410 full-time equivalent jobs, also face the cut "as a result of store closure and operating model changes", The Warehouse Group announced in an NZX statement today.

While the closure of three stores were previously announced, six more are now likely to close.

The Noel Leeming Henderson clearance centre and Tokoroa store, The Warehouse Whangaparaoa, Johnsonsville and Dunedin Central stores and Warehouse Stationery Te Awamutu store are on the chopping block.

Chief executive Nick Grayston says the job losses come as the business plans to move to a different operating model from April 31.

"Based on our insights into changing shopping habits and the anticipated economic impacts caused by Covid-19, we are accelerating some changes that had already been planned."