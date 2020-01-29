TODAY |

More than 100 households without power in Lower Hutt, train delays on Hutt Valley Line

Source:  1 NEWS

Nearly 1400 households are without power this afternoon across the Lower Hutt region.

Source: istock.com

Wellington Electricity reported as of 4pm, 1386 people were impacted in the Waiwhetu, Gracefield, Wainuiomata, Waterloo, Woburn, Moera, Seaview and Fairfield.

Wellington Electricity said the cause is yet to be determined. Power is expected to be restored by 7pm today.

Metlink is reporting some train services on the Hutt Valley Line from Wellington were experiencing “significant delays” due to a signalling issue between Ava and Waterloo. 

Some Taita services have also been cancelled, with bus replacements on the way for the 5.15pm service from Wellington to Taita, Metlink reported.

Some Upper Hutt services will now be stopping at all stations from Wellington to Upper Hutt.

The 4.35pm service from Wellington to Waikanae was also ccancelled due to the lack of available carriages following the signalling issue on the Hutt Valley Line.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Chief Ombudsman 'livid' his staff mingled with new arrivals quarantining at Auckland hotel
2
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
More details revealed around claim two new Covid-19 cases had close contacts during drive
5
Father wants treasured Harley-Davidson of son who died in Southland crash returned
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:34

Chief Ombudsman 'livid' his staff mingled with new arrivals quarantining at Auckland hotel

Father wants treasured Harley-Davidson of son who died in Southland crash returned
01:25

National MP alleges two women who tested positive for Covid-19 had close contacts on Auckland to Wellington drive

Hannah Tamaki to stand in Waiariki electorate