More than 100 households without power in Lower Hutt, train delays on Hutt Valley Line

Nearly 1400 households are without power this afternoon across the Lower Hutt region.

Wellington Electricity reported as of 4pm, 1386 people were impacted in the Waiwhetu, Gracefield, Wainuiomata, Waterloo, Woburn, Moera, Seaview and Fairfield.

Wellington Electricity said the cause is yet to be determined. Power is expected to be restored by 7pm today.

Metlink is reporting some train services on the Hutt Valley Line from Wellington were experiencing “significant delays” due to a signalling issue between Ava and Waterloo.

Some Taita services have also been cancelled, with bus replacements on the way for the 5.15pm service from Wellington to Taita, Metlink reported.

Some Upper Hutt services will now be stopping at all stations from Wellington to Upper Hutt.