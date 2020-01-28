More than 100 customers contacted after Hepatitis A scare at Christchurch's Madam Woo restaurant

Canterbury district Health Board (CDHB) says more than 100 customers potentially exposed to Hepatitis A through a Christchurch restaurant have come forward for vaccinations.

CDHB said yesterday that people who ate food from Madam Woos between January 15-17, either dine-in or through a meal delivery services, should urgently contact them, as they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A, which spreads from contaminated food, water or contact with someone who is infected, is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus.

An urgent vaccination was offered to those customers, and Dr Ramon Pink, CDHB's Medical Officer of Health, said today that more than 100 customers had already come forward.

"We have made contact with all of those who were dining at the restaurant on 15 January and have offered vaccination, and our teams continue to receive calls from patrons potentially exposed to Hepatitis A," Dr Pink said.

Dr Pink said there is a cut-off date for vaccinations to be effective, which is Friday, January 31, and anyone who thinks they could be exposed should urgently come forward.