More than 100 Australians expected on Air NZ flight from coronavirus epicentre to Auckland

Source:  AAP

More than 100 other Australians are expected to join an Air New Zealand charter flight from Wuhan to Auckland.

Passengers on the flight from the Chinese city where the deadly coronavirus started will be quarantined at a military base in north Auckland. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says the flight has departed and will stop in Hong Kong before continuing on to Wuhan.

It said Chinese authorities had cleared the flight to land late on Tuesday, Wuhan time, which is early morning in New Zealand.

The flight is expected to be back in Auckland late on Wednesday afternoon, New Zealand time.

Those on board were ferried to Christmas Island on two smaller aircraft. Source: Breakfast

The number and nationalities of passengers is yet to be confirmed, but they will include New Zealanders and possibly Pacific Islanders too.

It's still not clear what will happen to the Australians once the plane lands in Auckland, where they would be expected to be put into quarantine. But they could be sent back to Australia.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, and more than 17,000 cases and 360 deaths globally.

Foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia to limit the spread of the virus.


