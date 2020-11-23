More than 100,000 people benefited from Govt's trade training scheme — Hipkins

The Government says 106,600 people have benefited from its free trade training scheme since it started in July last year.

Construction workers (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund was part of the Government's response to the pandemic's economic impact.

It paid the fees for all apprentices and provided fees-free courses in fields, including construction and farming until the end of 2022.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said one-third of the learners were in the construction sector, 18 per cent were in the primary industries, and 17 per cent in and were in community support.

Hipkins says most of the trainees were 25 or older and 58 percent were apprentices.

"We know as a result of Covid-19, many New Zealanders are looking to retrain and gain new skills, and employers in key sectors will need more skilled people," he said.

"It's great to see strong interest from across the community, with 19 per cent of TTAF learners identifying as Māori, 9 per cent Pacific and 13 per cent Asian. Women are also looking at trades as a career with 7420 female apprentices, about 13 per cent of all TTAF apprentices."

About a quarter of the enrolments covered by the fund were in the Auckland region and about 12 percent were in Canterbury.