More than $1.3 million raised for terrorist attack victims' families through You Are Us/Aroha Nui concerts

More than $1.3 million raised through two concerts in the aftermath of the Christchurch terrorist attack has been given to Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel to pass on to the families of the victims of the attack.

You Are Us/Aroha Nui were two concerts held in Auckland and Christchurch, a tribute event for those who died in the March 15 shootings at two mosques. In total $1,327,534.52 was raised.

"This is another example of how people all over have come together in order to show solidarity with our Muslim community and with our city. This will go a long way to meeting some of the long-term needs of the community," Christchurch mayor Lianne Daziel says.

Brent Eccles of Eccles Entertainment and Mark Kneebone of Live Nation says they would love to see all proceeds from both concerts used to support the families of victims and their children’s education.

Donations were raised from ticket sales and also contributions from various members of the New Zealand music industry.

You Are Us/Aroha Nui also had support from a number of sponsors, clients, artists and crew offering their time and resources.

Both concerts were hosted by New Zealander of the year Mike King.

You Are Us/Arohanui organisers present Christchurch Mayor, Lianne Dalziel with cheque of $1,327,534.52
Source: 1 NEWS
