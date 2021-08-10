More Tauranga port workers test negative for Covid-19

Most of the port workers in Tauranga who came into contact with Covid-19-positive crew members from the Rio De La Plata container ship have returned negative tests.

The news was confirmed this morning by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Breakfast, and a further update was given this morning by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

As of 10am, 110 tests had been conducted for port workers and others around the port in Tauranga. Of those, 109 have returned a negative result, Ardern said.

The remaining test result had to be re-done because the swab did not collect enough material. That last test result is expected today.

Hipkins said two of the ship’s pilots who have had the most contact with the ship have also tested negative and will continue to isolate until they have done so for 14 days. Others have been told to self-isolate while awaiting a negative test result.

He said the news was “encouraging”.

The contact happened while staff were unloading cargo in shifts when the Rio De La Plata was berthed at the Port of Tauranga last Wednesday to Saturday. Eleven of the 21 crew onboard the container ship had contracted Covid-19.

RNZ reported that on August 3, Maritime New Zealand told the Port of Tauranga a pilot who had been in Queensland had boarded the Rio De La Plata two weeks ago. That pilot recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship was then cleared for berthing that day. A few hours later, Customs told staff to isolate at home and await further instructions.

The next day, the Port of Tauranga said authorities had told them operations could continue. That advice changed again on Monday when workers were told to get tested.

Hipkins told Breakfast this morning authorities were now taking a "good look" at what had happened. He said the Government would be sharing those findings today.

“It’s possible that the decision-making was informed by the timing of when the pilot was on the ship in Queensland," he said of the Australian pilot.

He said he understood decisions were made by Customs, a local regional medical officer of health and the Ministry of Health.

It was too early to judge whether that decision-making was correct, Hipkins said.

The Ministry of Health said PPE was worn and any risk to the public is being managed. Of the group of 98 workers, nine were fully vaccinated, with a further two having had one jab.

It comes after the National Party revealed 60 per cent of the Bay of Plenty's port employees are not vaccinated.

