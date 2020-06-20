More suspects identified in New Zealand man's murder in Melbourne

It's alleged Mr Meyer was killed in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh some time between May 11 and 13.



He was reported missing on May 11. Mr Meyer's body was found in a semi-rural area near Nixon Road at Lysterfield, about 20km from where he is believed to have died.



Prosecutor Carlin Grant revealed police wanted more time to put together the evidence against Pearson and Kemp.



"Potentially (there are) other people of interest who are also being investigated," he said.



Pearson and Kemp will return on October 29 for a committal mention.



Magistrate Mia Stylianou ordered they appear by video link again, but raised concerns about the reliability of the online proceedings.



The connection to Melbourne Assessment Prison dropped out after 15 minutes, apparently cut by Corrections Victoria staff.



"It's really unsatisfactory ... for Corrections to be turning links off," she said.



Ms Stylianou is known for giving accused people detailed explanations of how their case will proceed and what steps are to follow.



"All too often accused don't know enough about their cases," she said.



Prosecutors are expected to also seek an extension of time to put together evidence against Ms Anderson, who is scheduled to return to court on September 11.