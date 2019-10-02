TODAY |

More storms possible today as Napier residents share incredible images from yesterday's tempest

MetService is warning North Island and Hawke's Bay residents that more thunderstorms could happen later today.

Yesterday's powerful hailstorm had residents out with their cameras, capturing incredible images of lightning strikes, sheets of white hail blanketing the streets and incredible cloud formations.

MetService recorded about 300 lightning strikes over Hawke's Bay during the storm. Source: Steph Louise
Simon Appleby took this photo at the Marewa shops - looking more like Queenstown than sunny Napier. Source: Simon Appleby
Robyn Garrett captured this incredible image of the storm front moving across Napier. Source: Robyn Garrett

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there were about 300 lightning strikes registered in Hawke's Bay yesterday - or 600 if you include those which took place over the sea.

As well as the 300 strikes over land, there were a further 300 out at sea. Source: Sonja Bodley

The temperature rapidly dropped as the storm front moved in from the west, going from about 15 degrees to 4 degrees in the space of an hour.

So much hail fell that in places it looked more like snow. Source: Haylee McLeod

Residents posted images of gardens looking more like snowfields and confused pets seeing ice falling from the sky for the first time.

Fiona Burt's vege garden took a battering in the hailstorm. Source: Fiona Burt
Emma Mason's cat had never seen anything quite like it. Source: Emma Mason

Today, MetService is warning that the wild weather could continue this afternoon from about 4pm.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from Tolaga Bay south down to Castlepoint, including most of Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Manawatu, Taranaki and some of the Bay of Plenty.

In the South Island, there is also a moderate risk of storms around Marlborough, Tasman and inland south to Hanmer Springs.

Any hailstorms are expected to drop stones between 10-20mm in diameter, and snow is forecast down to 800m, if it falls.

Very strong, squally winds will likely accompany the storm, gusting from 90-110km/h.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather page here.

The dramatic storm front was visible across the city, especially from up on Hospital Hill. Source: Strahan Winchester
