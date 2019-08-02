TODAY |

More snow on the way for parts of South Island

Fresh snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the South Island for tonight, after warnings for gale force winds throughout much of the country were lifted earlier today.

MetService said a cold front is still expected to move up the country from later today with strong winds.

It said the heaviest snow is expected to fall above 100 metres in Southland, Clutha and southern Fiordland.

MetService is also warning of heavy rain in Westland, while gales may become severe in exposed parts of southern Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the Lewis Pass in Canterbury has reopened, the Transport Agency said.

Around midday it said SH7 between Reefton and Springs Junction was fully open.

State Highway 94 to Milford Sound is still closed because of snow.

There are warnings of snow and ice on many inland roads around Southland, the MacKenzie Country and South Canterbury.

1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what's in store this weekend.
