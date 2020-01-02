More smoke from devastating Australia bushfires to be seen in NZ skies tomorrow

A plume of smoke crossing the Tasman Sea from Australia will be visible in New Zealand's skies tomorrow.

A NIWA satellite loop has today captured the plume of smoke.

But unlike a couple of days ago, NIWA says, this time the densest portion of the plume is expected to move over the North Island.

Parts of Otago woke up to a hazy New Year's Day because of the bushfires.

A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS showed haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.

A day later many Kiwis woke up to a blood orange sun because of the haze.

One man in Pauanui, Paul Schrader described the strange view as "the sun appearing to look like we are on another planet".

