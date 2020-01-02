TODAY |

More smoke from devastating Australia bushfires to be seen in NZ skies tomorrow

A plume of smoke crossing the Tasman Sea from Australia will be visible in New Zealand's skies tomorrow. 

Hazy smoke from the fires has drifted to New Zealand, darkening the skies. Source: 1 NEWS

A NIWA satellite loop has today captured the plume of smoke. 

But unlike a couple of days ago, NIWA says, this time the densest portion of the plume is expected to move over the North Island.

Parts of Otago woke up to a hazy New Year's Day because of the bushfires. 

A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS showed haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.

Aucklander Farhad Malikzad filmed the blood orange sun over the city today. Source: Supplied

A day later many Kiwis woke up to a blood orange sun because of the haze. 

One man in Pauanui, Paul Schrader described the strange view as "the sun appearing to look like we are on another planet".

Aerial footage shows luxury resort utterly destroyed after deadly Kangaroo Island wildfire

The Australian bushfires have so far claimed 23 lives this season.

