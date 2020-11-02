TODAY |

More shots fired in Auckland, hours after incident at same location that caused school lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating following two firearms incidents at the same address in the Auckland suburb of Massey yesterday and again overnight.

Police attend an incident in Massey, West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after two people were placed in police custody after Lincoln Heights School, in Massey, was forced into lockdown for a short period yesterday afternoon.

Police at the time said the lockdown came as they responded to an earlier incident at a Keegan Drive address which was reported just before midday.

They say the pair were taken into custody after police "approached" a property on Keegan Drive. One person has since been charged on an unrelated matter.

Police have since responded to a further incident after shots were fired at parked vehicles outside the Keegan Drive address at around 2am, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said today in a statement.

Police inquiries so far indicate around eight shots were fired. Armed police responded to the address and searched the property.

"No people were located at the address and at this stage we are not aware of anyone being injured as a result of this incident," Goldie said.

A scene examination will be conducted today at the Keegan Drive address, as well as an area canvas in Massey, she said.

"Our inquiries into both incidents remain ongoing at this point and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges being laid."

Numerous lines of inquiry are now underway, with residents expected to see a heightened police presence in the Keegan Drive and wider Massey areas as part of the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity before or after 2am in the Massey area have been urged to contact the Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
