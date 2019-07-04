TODAY |

More sewage spills into Lake Taupō, as work continues on broken pipe

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment

More wastewater has spilled into Lake Taupō today as contractors work to fix a broken pipe.

The initial incident saw a water main break on Tuesday July 2 causing a washout on Lake Terrace.

A short time later the footpath collapsed and took out a wastewater pipe sending about 800,000 litres of sewage into the lake.

Taupō District Council says there was another spill this morning that was contained quickly by workers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds of thousands of litres of wastewater has flowed into the lake. Source: 1 NEWS

However, they say "some wastewater has entered the lake".

The council is working to ascertain how large the latest spill is but say it is "relatively small compared to the initial washout at the site."

Water monitoring at the site has begun.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
An internal memo leaked to 1 NEWS reveals supermarkets are removing products defaced with protest stickers.
Vegan 'anti-meat' sticker activism 'illegal' - Beef and Lamb NZ boss
2
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
3
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
4
The US President said some congresswomen "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".
Jacinda Ardern condemns Donald Trump's attack on US congresswomen
5
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup, speaking to the Black Caps captain after their final defeat.
ICC refuses to be drawn into furore over claims England incorrectly given extra run
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:52
The US President said some congresswomen "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe".

Jacinda Ardern condemns Donald Trump's attack on US congresswomen

Measles warning for end of school holidays

Royal Commission into state abuse: Scope of inquiry into gang member remains unclear
The vehicle became trapped in the Clyde riverbed near Erewhon Station Hut in Otago yesterday morning.

Police name young boy killed in Otago river crash