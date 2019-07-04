More sewage spills into Lake Taupō, as work continues on broken pipe

More wastewater has spilled into Lake Taupō today as contractors work to fix a broken pipe.

The initial incident saw a water main break on Tuesday July 2 causing a washout on Lake Terrace.

A short time later the footpath collapsed and took out a wastewater pipe sending about 800,000 litres of sewage into the lake.

Taupō District Council says there was another spill this morning that was contained quickly by workers.

However, they say "some wastewater has entered the lake".

The council is working to ascertain how large the latest spill is but say it is "relatively small compared to the initial washout at the site."