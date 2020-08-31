'More risk' in Auckland's move to Level 2 this time round - Covid-19 modeller

A data modelling expert says moving down alert levels following the second wave of Covid-19 is riskier, as Auckland begins its first day of "Level 2.5".

One of the Government’s own advisers, Professor Shaun Hendy told TVNZ1’s Breakfast he would have preferred Auckland stayed in Alert Level 3 for a while longer.

The region moved from Level 3 to Level 2 at at midnight. It’s been dubbed "Level 2.5" by the Prime Minister as there are slightly different restrictions in place for Auckland, as opposed to the rest of the country which is also in Level 2.

Jacinda Ardern yesterday expressed confidence about the level move, but Prof Hendy said it's risky.

“There is more risk in this transition this time because of the presence of these active cases. So personally I probably would have stuck with Level 3 for a little bit longer," he says.

Prof Hendy says he “can live with this Level 2.5 compromise”, especially with various restrictions in place such as gathering sizes, and on travel.

The situation, he says, is also made more positive with many of the virus cases being found by contact tracers - which is a sign the Government's system is working.

But he says the cases that aren’t being found by contact tracing are of concern.

“The cases that make me a little bit alarmed about this move are those that are being discovered through testing and we had one over the weekend, this was a case that wasn’t found by contact tracing.

“So it suggests that there are still active cases out there in the community.”

Mr Hendy says the outbreak can be managed if people follow the restriction guidelines, particularly Aucklanders.

"I'm OK if everybody sticks to the rules. If we start embracing masking, if we don't gather in groups of larger than 10, if our workplaces are really being run well to manage that social distancing then I think we can manage this.