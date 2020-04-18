TODAY |

More residents from Auckland resthome linked to Covid-19 cluster transferred to Waitakere Hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

A rest home in Auckland that's been affected by Covid-19 has today moved more of its residents to hospital.

More patients have been moved from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu due to a Covid-19 outbreak there.

A further nine residents from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu are temporarily transferring to Waitakere Hospital today. The aim of the transfer is to help the facility overcome short-term staffing shortage issues. 

Yesterday afternoon saw six St Margarets residents transferred to the same hospital. 

A number of St Margarets’ staff have been stood down from work in order to go into precautionary self-isolation, impacting the facility’s ability to maintain a full staffing roster. The staff had been in close contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Some of the residents who have been transferred require medical support, but no further information on the care being provided will be released in order to protect their privacy.

Up to 14 others could follow as the rest home deals with staff shortages due to self-isolation.

The residents will return to St Margarets once staff have returned to work following isolation and Waitematā DHB staff continue to be stationed within the facility to help out.

Waitematā DHB said yesterday it would transfer up to 14 further patients over the weekend if required by St Margarets.

The resthome was announced as a significant cluster this week, with at least 15 cases of Covid-19.

