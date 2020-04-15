TODAY |

More repatriation flights planned for New Zealanders stuck overseas

Source: 

The Government is planning more repatriation flights for New Zealanders stuck overseas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the flight contained New Zealanders who were in Peru, Brazil and Chile. Source: Breakfast

Only citizens and residents are allowed to return under the current border restrictions - with limited exceptions - and all are being quarantined.

Officials have so far helped arrange flights back to New Zealand from Peru, and 167 people who were stranded in the Philippines arrived in Auckland the day before.

Minister Chris Hipkins said the first flight carrying people who were stranded in India was due in Auckland this week.

He said repatriation efforts continued in what is the largest consular operation ever attempted by New Zealand foreign affairs' officials.

"Where we can we're working very closely to make sure that we can get Kiwis home and get those who are in New Zealand who want to get home, also home."

read more
Hundreds of stranded Kiwis flown home on Government chartered flights

However, some of those stuck overseas said they would struggle to pay the cost of being repatriated to New Zealand.

India's announcement of a lockdown was swift.

With only four hours notice between the announcement and when it took effect, there was no way out for foreigners.

Others said flights in the days leading up to the lockdown were cancelled anyway.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:10
Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown
2
Five men charged over illegal hunting incident in Waitomo
3
Air NZ silent about Covid-19 cases as staff fears grow over quarantine exemption
4
Home sporting videos: 'Tongan Bear' Loni Uhila targets ex-teammates during French lockdown
5
Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Five men charged over illegal hunting incident in Waitomo

Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration' over Covid-19, offers no details
03:10

Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown

00:30

Air NZ silent about Covid-19 cases as staff fears grow over quarantine exemption