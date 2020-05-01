More refugee families to be reunited in NZ as Government doubles quota

More refugee families may soon be able to reunite under a new funding boost promised over the next few years by the Government.

Refugee children (file picture) Source: istock.com

The cap of refugees under New Zealand's family reunification scheme is set to double from 300 to 600 with the aid of $21 million over the next three years.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, party spokesperson for immigration, says she is proud of the Government for showing such compassion, allowing for fewer families to be separated when seeking refuge.

Golriz Ghahraman. Source: 1 NEWS

"This commitment to reuniting families who have been forced to flee their homes shows real compassion and kindness, values we hold dearly in New Zealand," she says.

"It sends a clear message to refugees that they, and their families, are welcome in Aotearoa."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ghahraman says being reunited with their families gives refugees the best chance at settling in to their new environments without their loved ones stuck in conflict overseas.