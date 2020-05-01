TODAY |

More refugee families to be reunited in NZ as Government doubles quota

Source:  1 NEWS

More refugee families may soon be able to reunite under a new funding boost promised over the next few years by the Government. 

Refugee children (file picture) Source: istock.com

The cap of refugees under New Zealand's family reunification scheme is set to double from 300 to 600 with the aid of $21 million over the next three years. 

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, party spokesperson for immigration, says she is proud of the Government for showing such compassion, allowing for fewer families to be separated when seeking refuge. 

Golriz Ghahraman. Source: 1 NEWS

"This commitment to reuniting families who have been forced to flee their homes shows real compassion and kindness, values we hold dearly in New Zealand," she says. 

"It sends a clear message to refugees that they, and their families, are welcome in Aotearoa." 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Almost 150 refugees’ lives are in limbo as they wait to restart their lives, Rachel O’Connor from the Red Cross told Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Ms Ghahraman says being reunited with their families gives refugees the best chance at settling in to their new environments without their loved ones stuck in conflict overseas. 

Describing the old rules as "outdated", she says the change is something to celebrate as the change will help to "vastly improve the system. 

New Zealand
Politics
Immigration
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No new cases of Covid-19, NZ's recovery rate at 95 per cent
2
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
3
Canterbury DHB looks to trial infection surveillance
4
'I wish we had a leader like her' - Piers Morgan raves over Jacinda Ardern's Covid-19 response
5
New $40 million housing deal between Govt, Māori set to fix crisis made by Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Canterbury DHB looks to trial infection surveillance

Kiwis touring their own backyard maybe a lifeline for the tourism industry

Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard NZ receive financial boost with $60.5m fund

Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal struggling to pay 'crippling' running costs