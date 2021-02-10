If you had trouble sleeping last night, it might be down to the muggy conditions arriving from the tropics - and there are more rainy days and humid nights on the way.

An umbrella in the rain. Source: istock.com

NIWA's forecaster Chris Brandolino told Morning Report while it's sticky in the lower North Island and upper South, the upper North Island will be feeling it the worst.

Dew point temperatures are "pretty high" at 17, but the upper North Island temperatures are at around 20C making it very sticky, he said.

"There is relief on the way so if you're not a fan of bad hair days, high humidity and sleepless nights, we're thinking basically today a change will happen."

Brandolino said by tomorrow morning there should be some relief.

However, heading into the weekend the humidity looks set to return and last until mid-week, he said.

Meanwhile, drivers on the South Island's West Coast are being asked to drive cautiously due to surface flooding caused by heavy rain.