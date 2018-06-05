More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

More rain is forecast for the Gisborne region this morning after widespread flooding in the area yesterday - but conditions should ease by tonight.

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

Others were trapped as logging debris clogged the roads and made bridges impassable.

Tairawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions have eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place today.

MetService forecasts more rain this morning, some of it heavy, but the worst of it should be gone by this evening.

A heavy rain watch remains in force for the region until 5pm.

Some thunderstorms are also possible in the area this morning.

Gisborne District Council rainfall monitoring stations have recorded more than 250mm of rain in some places within the last day.