More rain forecast for Gisborne, following widespread flooding north of Tologa Bay

Daniel Faitaua 

Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.
Man treated for suspected gun shot wounds at Palmerston North petrol station

One person dies house fire near Tauranga


Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

Live stream: Breakfast

The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.


Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.


 
