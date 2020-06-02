TODAY |

More property listings expected when Covid-19 wage subsidy runs out - QV

Source: 

The housing market is teetering on the edge, with the question being, how far will it fall, according to Quotable Value Limited.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Vanessa Taylor from realestate.co.nz spoke to Seven Sharp about the areas that have fared the best despite the pandemic. Source: Seven Sharp

QV said house prices were showing the first signs of fragility as Level 2 lockdown protocols allow for the property market to return to a new normal.

The QV House Price Index for May showed the average value nationally increased 2.4 per cent over the past three months, down from 3 per cent in April.

The average value is now sitting at $739,539.

QV general manager David Nagel said a May bounce in sales volumes was likely the result of pent-up demand from six weeks of lockdown.

"We are now seeing buyers exercising caution with many expecting greater volumes of listings to come on stream later in the year as the full impacts of the economic downturn start to bite."

He said a disconnect was developing between buyers and sellers amid declining sales volumes.

Read More
Housing market faces first real test since lockdown stopped homes going under the hammer

"Sales prices occurring week-on-week over the last three or four weeks has generally been at a slightly lower rate than what we were seeing for those same types of properties prior to lockdown.''

Mr Nagel said QV had assessed it to be about 5 per cent but the data was inconclusive.

"We don't have a lot of transactions that we are able to really analyse, to really hang our hat and shout out from the roof-tops, but we are very confident that when we look at the national market that there has been a decline of around about 5 per cent so far over a relatively short period of time over the last five to six weeks.''

He said more listings were likely to gradually come on stream after the cushioning effect of the government wage subsidy ends and bank mortgage holiday periods expire.

"Unfortunately, this will be when the full impact of the pandemic will be reflected on real estate values."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Property
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:50
'It's a shambles' – Todd Muller says Jacinda Ardern needs to move NZ to Alert Level 1 immediately
2
Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby
3
Bunnings confirms closure of seven NZ outlets, loss of 145 roles
4
More property listings expected when Covid-19 wage subsidy runs out - QV
5
For first time, KiwiSaver statements will now show your predicted balance at retirement
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing June 3: Life at Level 1 beckons

Formula 1 confirmed for initial eight-race season, hopeful of adding more
02:08

Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby

01:45

Super Rugby Aotearoa venues 'ready to roll' with crowds if NZ makes early Level 1 shift