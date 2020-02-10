TODAY |

More properties are selling for over $1 million than ever before, REINZ says

Source:  1 NEWS

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) says the number of properties which sold for more than $1 million has risen dramatically in the past year.

House keys (file picture). Source: istock.com

REINZ, which represents members of the real estate industry, said 18,181 properties sold for more than a million in 2020, up 68 per cent from 10,819 in 2019.

The new figure also set a new record, beating 11,619 million-dollar plus sales in 2016. 

Housing work programme to be announced this afternoon amid property crisis

REINZ Chief Executive Bindi Norwell said "when Covid-19 first hit New Zealand’s shores in Q1 2020, no one would have predicted that the year would become a record breaker for property prices and that we would conclude the year with a 68 per cent uplift in the number of million-dollar plus properties sold.

"Additionally, the 2016 record was exceeded by more than 6,000 sales and this was the third consecutive year that New Zealand has seen a year-on-year increase in $1 million plus properties sold.

"The regions have seen a similar pattern, with a 61.5 per cent increase in $1 million plus property sales.

"This is a result of demand continuing to exceed supply in many parts of the country and shows the effect that the shortage of housing stock is having on house prices.

Property prices in New Zealand have doubled in value from just 10 years ago

“There has been a significant increase in the number of properties sold at the top end of the market, with a 112.7 per cent increase in $3 million plus property sales nationally and a 71.9 per cent increase in $3 million plus property sales outside of Auckland.

"While the property market may have taken a slight pause in the first half of 2020 due to Covid related restrictions, the second half of the year showed signs of renewed confidence with more than two-thirds of the million-dollar-plus sales occurring in the last six months of 2020."

New Zealand
Economy
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
'You're the problem' — Government's 'scan, scan, scan' mantra comes under fire for blaming community
4
Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss
5
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:30

Hone Harawira says police closure of iwi checkpoint in Northland ahead of holiday weekends is 'dumb'

Fonterra blames valve for spilling 170,000 litres of milk into sea
01:16

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results due back today following Pullman Hotel cases

Morning Briefing Jan 29: Pressure goes on MIQ as NZ nervously awaits test results