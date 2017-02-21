More Port Hills residents able to return home after cordon lifted

More Christchurch residents affected by the Port Hills fires are able to return to their homes with Worsleys Rd opening this morning.

The cordon lift on the Cracroft St is for residents only and doesn't include access to Worsleys Track, at the end of the road.

Four homes on the street were reduced to rubble by the blaze last week.

Cordons were lifted on Kennedys Bush Rd and Hoon Hay Valley Rd yesterday.