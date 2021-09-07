More Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to arrive Friday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced more than a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive on Friday.

Pfizer vaccine doses. Source: 1 NEWS

The doses are currently in the air and are on their way from Spain. They are in addition to scheduled deliveries.

Ardern said the doses had taken off at 1am NZT and admitted she had been monitoring the flight via a flight tracker.

A second deal for an even larger order from another country is being worked on and Ardern said she would be able to release details of this in the next week or so.

"It’s been heartening to see so many New Zealanders getting vaccinated recently and the additional doses that we have purchased from Spain will help us provide additional capacity and walk-in sites through September," Ardern said in a statement.

"We’re vaccinating well ahead of plan and these additional vaccines will ensure we can continue to ramp up our vaccination programme.

"The Spanish shipment is in addition to New Zealand’s regular weekly delivery from Pfizer which is also expected this weekend.

"We expect to receive a total of 1.8 million doses from Pfizer throughout the month of September, in addition to the doses purchased from Spain. This means we don’t have any plans to slow down the rollout."

Ardern said she was "deeply grateful" to Spain for selling the extra doses to New Zealand.