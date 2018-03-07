'More people will die' if Coroner's Christie Marceau recommendations fall on deaf ears, family spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the family of Christie Marceau says if a report into her death is not heeded - and changes made - more people will die.

The teenager was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in 2011 by Akshay Chand, who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting Christie a month earlier.

At the time of the attack, Chand was 18 and had been released on bail to an address within a kilometre of Christie's home, despite strong opposition from police and the Marceau family.

A damning Coroners Court report, released yesterday, outlined widespread recommendations across the Ministries of Justice, Police, Corrections and District Health Boards to stop it happening again.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Marceau family spokesperson Ruth Money said they were "grateful" that the report had taken place and been released.

"These changes have to happen or there will be more deaths," Ms Money said.

"When Christie was kidnapped she trusted the system to do the right thing to protect her ... you think the system works [but] when you get into the system you realise there's no inter-departmental communication.

"Unbelievably there's a paper system where things go missing.

"So basically we just want a proper system that tracks everything so that when the judge is sitting in his or her courtroom the data is all there, they can make an informed decision."

Ms Money said it wouldn't be an "easy fix", but said a lot of it seemed like common sense.

"Like when you go to the doctor and they pull up your records, they have the records electronically of your last visit ... it's all linked - that doesn't happen in the criminal justice system.

"The police are standing there opposing things, but the next time it comes around its a different prosecutor and they don't have the same file.

"We fought the system to get a coroners inquest ... we finally got that six years later.

"I really hope that someone actually listens."

Justice Minister Andrew Little yesterday said improvements recommended by the Coroner will happen.

"There's no question this was an absolute catastrophe. It's resulted in the loss of Christie Marceau's life and had procedures been followed, had things been done better, there is a good chance Christie Marceau would still be with us today."

Ms Money also said that judges need to be more accountable for their actions when decisions were made that harmed people.

"Make sure they're doing their job right," she said.

"I would argue that training, making sure that you're re-certified and peer-reviewing of some of [their] decisions is nothing but best-in-class - it's not taking away any independence."

Chand was charged with Christie's murder, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment for kidnapping, and was committed to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely.