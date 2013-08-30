More passengers, industrial action put pressure on Wellington buses as kids head back to school

Source:
Wellington's new public transport network is expected to face even more pressure when students head back to school after holidays today.
Wellington buses.
Source: 1 NEWS
Bus operator Tranzit says it's prepared for the increase in passengers the new school term will bring.
The company's Hutt Valley drivers are starting industrial action today too, but the company says this won't have a "significant impact" on bus routes.
It follows a week of problems in the capital with new drivers and bus schedule errors.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news