More NZ firefighters headed to Australia today to help battle deadly wildfires

More New Zealand firefighters are heading over to Australia to help fight the wildfires in New South Wales.

Twenty-six firefighters will arrive in Sydney this evening.

They will be joining the 50 firefighters from New Zealand that have already been deployed to Australia.

The 26 firefighters will be deployed to fires around the state.

The wildfires have been burning for 10 weeks, since the beginning of September.

Nearly 60 active bushfires are burning in New South Wales.

"Wildfire behaviour in New South Wales remains extreme and firefighting conditions are tough as the weather conditions remain hot, dry and windy," Tim Mitchell, manager of rural fire for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said in a statement.

New Zealand crews will be working 12-hour shifts for two five-day rotations, said Mr Mitchell.

"Fighting fires of this size is a hugely demanding job and we’re happy to continue supporting our Australian colleagues when we’re needed."

Over the past 19 years, 1000 firefighters have been deployed overseas.