More NZ firefighters headed to Australia today to help battle deadly wildfires

More New Zealand firefighters are heading over to Australia to help fight the wildfires in New South Wales.

Twenty-six firefighters will arrive in Sydney this evening. 

They will be joining the 50 firefighters from New Zealand that have already been deployed to Australia. 

Victoria announces Code Red fire alert for first time in decade as residents urged to flee

The 26 firefighters will be deployed to fires around the state.

The wildfires have been burning for 10 weeks, since the beginning of September. 

The bushfire crisis has spread to four states, with Victoria announcing a code red alert for the first time in a decade. Source: Breakfast

Nearly 60 active bushfires are burning in New South Wales.

"Wildfire behaviour in New South Wales remains extreme and firefighting conditions are tough as the weather conditions remain hot, dry and windy," Tim Mitchell, manager of rural fire for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said in a statement.

New Zealand crews will be working 12-hour shifts for two five-day rotations, said Mr Mitchell. 

Forecast conditions are set to test the already tired firefighters who are battling more than 100 blazes. Source: Breakfast

"Fighting fires of this size is a hugely demanding job and we’re happy to continue supporting our Australian colleagues when we’re needed."

Over the past 19 years, 1000 firefighters have been deployed overseas.

About 200 of those have been deployed to Australia in the last 12 months. 

The blazes continue to threaten homes and lives, with the death toll now risen to four. Source: 1 NEWS
