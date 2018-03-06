More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

More members of National's "old guard" will be contemplating their futures as party heavyweight Steven Joyce retires, says 1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford.

Former finance minister Joyce is quitting politics, his announcement today coming just a week after losing a leadership bid.

"I think there'll be a few more of this old guard contemplating their futures as well. [I'm] talking there about Chris Finlayson, David Carter, possibly Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith as well," Bradford said tonight.

Mr Joyce had been told he would retain a front bench position in new leader Simon Bridges' reshuffle, but wouldn't be getting the plum finance portfolio.

But Mr Joyce said he's not sure he would have stayed the full two-and-a-half year term even if he had been offered the finance role, and insists he has confidence in Mr Bridges as National leader.

Mr Bridges told reporters he thinks that "over time you will see retirements".

"But I don't think there'll be a lot. And I think in terms of this reshuffle, I don't think that you'll see that."

Bradford says Mr Joyce's departure means Mr Bridges "has a clear deck and there's space there for his reshuffle".