More National upheaval with Nikki Kaye planning to quit politics

In a further blow to the National Party, former deputy leader Nikki Kaye is expected to announce she is quitting politics, 1 NEWS understands.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kaye, the Auckland Central MP, took over from Paula Bennett as deputy leader when Todd Muller rolled Simon Bridges earlier this year.

However, following Mr Muller's resignation earlier this week due to health issues, she took a step back and was replaced by Gerry Brownlee.



"I'm sad to see Nikki go," MP Mark Mitchell said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning. "She's made an enormous contribution for our country, both in Cabinet with the education portfolio.



"Let's not forget that she also had some massive health challenges to get over so of course, very sad to see her go but there's life after politics."

In late 2016 she took time off as she battled breast cancer.

The departure of the 40-year-old is the latest move in a tumultuous period for the party, which has its third leader of the year, just months out from the election.

Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley are other high-profile MPs leaving the party at the election.