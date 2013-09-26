More Mongrel Mob members or associates charged over serious assault in Hawke's Bay

More people, believed to be Mongrel Mob members or associates, have been arrested and charged over a serious assault in Waimarama, in Hastings.
A Mongrel Mob patch
A man was allegedly assaulted in his home by a group of people on December 2, about 5.45pm.
Two people, arrested Friday, appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday. A further three people were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.
The arrests follow 13 others who were arrested on December 5.
All 18 have been charged with participating in an organised crime group. Police said more charges are likely.