More Mongrel Mob members or associates charged over serious assault in Hawke's Bay

More people, believed to be Mongrel Mob members or associates, have been arrested and charged over a serious assault in Waimarama, in Hastings.

A Mongrel Mob patch

A man was allegedly assaulted in his home by a group of people on December 2, about 5.45pm.

Two people, arrested Friday, appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday. A further three people were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

The arrests follow 13 others who were arrested on December 5.