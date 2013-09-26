TODAY |

More Mongrel Mob members or associates charged over serious assault in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

More people, believed to be Mongrel Mob members or associates, have been arrested and charged over a serious assault in Waimarama, in Hastings.

A Mongrel Mob patch

A man was allegedly assaulted in his home by a group of people on December 2, about 5.45pm.

Two people, arrested Friday, appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday. A further three people were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

The arrests follow 13 others who were arrested on December 5.

All 18 have been charged with participating in an organised crime group. Police said more charges are likely.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:46
LIVE: Malaysian tourist among five people confirmed dead from White Island volcanic eruption
2
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
3
Helicopter pilot recounts transporting 'badly burned' patients 'covered in ash' after fatal White Island eruption
4
Finland's new young female prime minister takes record from Jacinda Ardern
5
'My God' - Haunting video shows people huddled by water's edge in aftermath of White Island eruption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man accused of carrying out Christchurch terrorist attack not present at pre-trial hearing

GO Healthy fined over $300,000 for misleading 'NZ Made' claims about supplements
02:05

Helicopter pilot recounts transporting 'badly burned' patients 'covered in ash' after fatal White Island eruption
02:56

Changing river flows near Rangitata township prompt immediate evacuation order