More misery for Taupō: Roads closed after large cracks discovered overnight

Two Taupō roads are closed this morning after large cracks were discovered overnight. 

Part of Crown Road between Miro Street and Ashwood Park, and Invergarry Road from Arthur’s Crescent to Crown Road, are closed due to "some subsistence issues", according to Taupō District Council.

Residents have reported on social media that homes were evacuated and one house is "falling apart" due to the cracks. The reports, however, have not yet been confirmed by city officials or police. 

School is scheduled as usual today, the council said. 

The latest setbacks for the city this week comes after Tuesday's wastewater disaster, in which a break in a water main caused 800,000 litres of sewage to spill into Lake Taupō.

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board is imposing a rāhui on the lake starting today.

Large earth cracks in Taupō.
