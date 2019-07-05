TODAY |

More misery for Taupō: Giant cracks open up on roads, forcing evacuations and closures

1 NEWS
Two Taupō roads are closed this morning after large cracks were discovered overnight. 

Part of Crown Road between Miro Street and Ashwood Park, and Invergarry Road from Arthur’s Crescent to Crown Road, are closed due to "some subsidence issues" that caused the road to open up, according to Taupō District Council.

Large earth cracks in Taupō.

The council said due to the "subsidence issues" water and wastewater had been cut from about 30 properties.  

The road was closed immediately following the incident that was reported just after 1am.

The occupants of two houses closest to the damage chose to evacuate as a precaution.

Council Chief Executive Gareth Green said water tankers had been brought on site for residents to access and portaloos were also avaliable until repairs had been completed.

“The cause of the subsidence and the extent of the damage is being assessed now that it is daylight,” Mr Green said in a statement.

The roads will be closed until further notice, and detours have been put in place.

Access to Tauhara College is not affected and the school is open as usual today, the council said.



The latest setbacks for the city this week comes after Tuesday's wastewater disaster, in which a break in a water main caused 800,000 litres of sewage to spill into Lake Taupō.

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board is imposing a rāhui on the lake starting today.

Taupō's Invergarry and Crown Roads have been closed off due to the damage.
