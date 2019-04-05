More mental health funding gives Gumboot Friday hope

The announcement of more funding for mental health has given charities like Gumboot Friday hope after not meeting the criterion for Ministry of Health funding.

On Friday, Health Minister Andrew Little announced the Government has set up a one-off mental health innovation fund to further expand support into the sector.

“This Government is transforming Aotearoa - New Zealand’s approach to mental wellbeing with greater focus on care in the community, and more emphasis on prevention and early intervention,” Little said.

“The $1.2-million Mental Wellbeing Innovation Fund pilot project is for one-off defined proposals that could contribute to improving mental wellbeing, including initiatives that focus on reducing suicidal distress or behaviour.”

A number of requests for financial assistance from non-government organisations, iwi and other groups to support mental wellbeing initiatives are regularly received by the Ministry of Health, but do not necessarily fit into existing tenders. This fund is another way the Government can look to support these programmes, Little said in a statement.

Ministry of Health refuses to fund Gumboot Friday charity

“Some of these proposals have merit and could contribute positively to the needs identified in He Ara Oranga: the Report of The Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction, but are outside the scope of the planned procurements.

“A small number of organisations will be invited by the Ministry of Health to provide proposals and participate in a closed selective tender,” Little said.

Gumboot Friday ambassador Mike King told 1 NEWS he understood the funding would be split between his charity and one other.

He said he was grateful money had been allocated and said he would “definitely” be applying for funding.

“We are extremely grateful for that,” he said, adding if the money was split between two charities it would fund 4,285 counselling sessions.

It comes after King was told by the Ministry of Health in June that it was "not in a position" to fund Gumboot Friday.

After waiting for months to meet the ministry, the charity was been told it didn’t qualify for funding from the $1.9 billion allocated to mental health in the Government’s Budget.

King plans to hold another Gumboot Friday fundraiser on November 5 after support flooded in from supporters following the first fundraiser in June.

King said he was "really disappointed" after only $943,000 was raised.

Mike King slams NZ's health 'bureaucracy' — returns NZOM medal ahead of Gumboot Friday

“We are looking for another 31,000 sessions which will mean we will need to raise $4 million,” King said today.

In June, King returned the Order of Merit honour he was awarded in 2019 for services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention after becoming frustrated by New Zealand's unchanged mental health landscape.

However, Little says the Government is working on getting specialist help to New Zealanders.

“The Government’s vision is to help people stay mentally well - with the help of support available in their communities.

“We are working on the bigger picture and know there is more work to do, but this is another way this Government can provide services for those with immediate needs.

“We want to ensure those with complex or severe needs get timely access to specialist help as part of our commitment to laying the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders.”