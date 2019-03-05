TODAY |

More measles outbreaks predicted as 'anti-science' material online feared a factor in disease's rise

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

Officials are warning of more measles cases in New Zealand as the spread of the highly infectious disease kills thousands overseas.

Seven people have caught measles in the latest outbreak in Canterbury, and experts say the rise of misinformation online could be one reason for the trend.

It's a disease that's preventable, highly contagious and kills mostly children.

The United Nation (UN)'s Stephane Dujarric said UNICEF has warned that the global cases of measles are surging at alarmingly high levels. 

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Nancy Messonnier adds the surge is frightening because somebody can transmit measles four days before they have the rash. 

"That means they can transmit it even before they know that they're infectious."

A pre-schooler and a woman in her 40s are the latest to contract the disease in Canterbury, which is having one of three small outbreaks in New Zealand in recent weeks. 

"We're expecting that there will be more of these small outbreaks, and hopefully not larger outbreaks, within New Zealand this year," the Ministry of Health's Harriette Carr said.

I think it's extraordinary that social media is allowed to just perpetuate stuff that is just straight nonsense and anti-science - Nikki Turner of the University of Auckland

Globally last year there were 50 per cent more deaths because of the disease, claiming the lives of 136,000 people. 

Ukraine saw the biggest increase in cases, with 30,000 more than the previous year, with Brazil and the Philippines also experiencing large outbreaks.

And while some of those outbreaks are due to poor health care systems, officials fear a rise of misinformation online is also contributing. In the United States, lawmakers have even asked tech giants such as Facebook to try and manage posts from anti-vaxxers. 

Nikki Turner of the University of Auckland says social media should not be allowed to spread misinformation.

"I think it's extraordinary that social media is allowed to just perpetuate stuff that is just straight nonsense and anti-science. We do need some sort of social contract about how we communicate fairly for the sake people and children's programmes," she said.

But experts say the major problem in New Zealand is a fifth of teenagers and young adults not having the full immunisation dosage.

"Immunisation is highly effective. If you have enough of the population vaccinated measles cannot spread," Ms Turner said.

And if you're not sure if you're immunised, the advice is to get a jab anyway.

Seven people have caught measles in Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
More measles outbreaks predicted as 'anti-science' material online feared a factor in disease's rise
2
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.
New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
3
Te Aroha Grace spoke to Marae about why he chose to change his name.
Māori man breaks tradition, takes on Pākehā wife's surname
4
'Not going to help the world one bit' Judith Collins says as MPs voice opinions about school students' climate change protest
5
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.
Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.

New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
01:55
It’s held an urgent summit with concerns the planned changes could put the sector at further risk.

Government proposals to overhaul training sector sees push-back from construction industry
02:27
Debate still swirls over whether the ISIS recruit should be able to return to New Zealand from Syria.

Jailed Kiwi jihadist Mark Taylor suffered brain damage as a child, relative says
00:46
An Auckland jury has also heard how the man allegedly tried to bribe one of the pair to drop his complaint.

Prominent New Zealander on trial in Auckland accused of indecently assaulting two young men