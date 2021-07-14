More major NZ banks hike fixed mortgage rates

Three major retail banks have increased their fixed home loan rates.
House keys (file picture). Source: istock.com
ANZ, BNZ, and Westpac have joined ASB in raising mortgage interest rates across the board.
The increases, which apply to new loans, are between 0.1 and nearly 0.5 percentage points.
The market average for the most popular loans - one and two-year fixed - are now 2.5 and 2.95 per cent respectively.
Kiwibank has yet to move its lending rates, and floating rates are also unchanged.
Wholesale interest rates have been rising in recent weeks, and the Reserve Bank is now expected to start raising its cash rate soon.
The banks have also raised some of their term deposit rates.