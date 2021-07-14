TODAY |

More major NZ banks hike fixed mortgage rates

Source: 

Three major retail banks have increased their fixed home loan rates.

House keys (file picture). Source: istock.com

ANZ, BNZ, and Westpac have joined ASB in raising mortgage interest rates across the board.

The increases, which apply to new loans, are between 0.1 and nearly 0.5 percentage points.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ’s second largest mortgage lender, ASB, made the surprising decision to lift its interest and term deposit rates across the board. Source: 1 NEWS

The market average for the most popular loans - one and two-year fixed - are now 2.5 and 2.95 per cent respectively.

Read more
Major NZ bank raises mortgage rates, one-year term deposits

Kiwibank has yet to move its lending rates, and floating rates are also unchanged.

Wholesale interest rates have been rising in recent weeks, and the Reserve Bank is now expected to start raising its cash rate soon.

The banks have also raised some of their term deposit rates.

New Zealand
Property
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street
2
Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest
3
Shots fired, car torched in Auckland amid gang tensions
4
Women released from MIQ then brought back told decision was a mistake
5
Wife stands by Melbourne man accused of 'disgusting' public sex acts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Inflation at highest level in nearly a decade, on back of $1 petrol price hike

Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street

Christchurch residents urged to keep eye out for woman missing since Saturday

Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest