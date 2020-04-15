More Kiwis have recovered from Covid-19 than are infected

In New Zealand more people have now recovered from Covid-19 than those known to still be infected.

One hundred people have recovered from the virus in the past day bringing the total number of recoveries to 728.

Nine people have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, there have been 20 new cases including one new cluster which has been linked to a rest home.

It’s prompted the Chief Ombudsman to launch an investigation into ages residential care facilities after 90 rest home residents around the country contracted Covid-19.