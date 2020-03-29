More Kiwi women considering home births as Covid-19 rules put them under pressure

There's been an increase in New Zealand women considering changing their labour plans to give birth at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy talked to 1 NEWS about the concerns of women had about giving birth at hospital.

"Midwives are telling us that women are making more enquiries about home birth because obviously they're in their own environment and they're not going to be potentially exposed by going to hospitals, where obviously sick people are going to be," she said.

"The other thing I think that people are really worried about is they know the health system may be overwhelmed and they don't want to create unnecessary burden on the health system if they can possibly avoid it."

Increases in queries have also been reported in the United States and Britain.

A fortnight from her due date, Luka Jansen has changed her birth plan to a home birth to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus, and to have her daughter and husband stay close by.

“The option to have it at home may just reduce the stress at this time… not being around people that may have the virus or just also having to be aware of the distancing requirements and having a mask on."

“If you’re in your own home, you know, well we know, that we’re safe,” she said.

Mrs Jansen said she thinks she’ll feel more calm and relaxed being at home for the birth.

“I think that’s really important for not only myself but the baby.”

Mrs Jansen was planning to have her mother and sister there for the birth, and to look after her daughter, but as they have been outside her isolation bubble, now that can’t happen.

She said Covid-19 is adding more unknown elements to an already stressful time, and due to the lockdown she hasn’t bought items like a pram or formula, if it’s needed.

She advised other pregnant women to have a break from thinking about the virus and looking up the latest developments to help reduce their stress and anxiety.

“It can delay labour," she said.

Ms Eddy is encouraging expectant mothers to talk to their midwives about what options are available for their birth.

“Midwives are really concerned for the wellbeing of their women… they want to be really careful they're not unwittingly transmitting Covid-19 and also for themselves and their families as well, so there's a lot of uncertainty cause this has happened so quickly,” she said.

“There's been a real catch up to make sure the information is available and correct.”

Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said further advice for pregnant women will be provided as soon as possible.

"As you can appreciate in these unprecedented times, everyone is working really hard to develop advice for specific groups as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Ms Eddy said if more women have home births, there is a risk it will put a strain on resources and midwives, with usually two midwives at every birth at home.

“People are stepping up,” she said.

She said some District Health Boards are providing midwives with home birth kits if they need supplies, but some will have to bear the cost of supplies like oxygen.

New Zealand hospitals have enforced no-visitor polices, except in exceptional circumstances, in a bid to keep staff and patients safe during the pandemic by reducing contact.

Hutt Hospital in Lower Hutt has changed its policy for pregnant women several times this week, adding to confusion.

Unless there is a clinical reason, a support person is allowed to be there during the birth of a woman, if they’re not showing any symptoms, but cannot stay overnight.

Auckland father David Cumin was “heartbroken” after he was asked to leave hospital a few hours after his partner gave birth to their daughter by emergency caesarean.

“It’s not consistent, it’s not compassionate or kind,” he told 1 NEWS.

“As far as it being effective, it doesn’t seem to really make sense that someone I’ve been self-isolating with, for three weeks and spend two nights with in the hospital with, suddenly makes me more of a risk now.”

One expectant mother in Wellington, who wanted to remain anonymous, is concerned the protocol will put her under extra pressure when she needs help.

“If I am on my own with a newborn that I am struggling to feed, and especially that if I end up with another c-section, and need to rest to heal from major surgery and can't physically twist to pick my baby up from the bassinet next to my bed to feed them and put them back.”

She said she doesn’t want to have to rely on nurses, who will already be overwhelmed.

“I am also worried that I will be discharged before I am physically ready (whether that is their decision or mine) so that I can get home to my partner for support, with some shred of my mental health intact," she said.