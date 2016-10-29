 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


More jail time for Auckland prison inmate who tried to 'shank' a group of guards

share

Source:

NZN

A maximum-security prisoner who tried to "shank" a group of guards at Paremoremo has been handed nearly another eight years in jail.

Corrections believe the attack at Paremoremo Prison was gang-related and unprovoked.

Source: 1 NEWS

Patrick Waru, 26, was already serving a 13-year jail sentence for a range of violent offences when he and two other inmates attacked a group of six guards with make-shift metal blades at Auckland Prison last October.

The court heard the trio jumped one of the guards, leading others to join and leaving the officers with stab wounds, cuts and bruises, including to their necks and faces.

Waru pleaded guilty to 13 charges over the incident.

The recent stabbing of six guards at Auckland's Paremoremo Prison could have been prevented, according to the union.
Source: 1 NEWS

At a sentencing today, his lawyer, Annabel Maxwell-Scott, told the High Court at Auckland her client, who hadn't learned to read or write, had only spent two months outside of jail since turning 16.

He had been taken into Child Youth and Family care at birth and had been through a series of foster homes.

"He hasn't really been given much of a chance in life," Ms Maxwell-Scott said.

His life goal was to be out of prison before the age of 40.

Waru had covered himself in tattoos, including one across most of his face, because he was short and wanted to look tougher, she said.

While the attack was serious, it had been "futile", the result of frustration and not particularly sophisticated, she said.

Prosecutor Scott McColgan told the court the attack had left the Corrections officers wary of prisoners and undermined their efforts to build relationships with inmates.

Stab-resistant body armour prevented more grave wounds, he said.

He called Waru's violent criminal history "appalling" and said other prisoners had to be discouraged from attacking guards.

Justice Edwin Wylie found the offending had been premeditated, with a plan to distract the first guard and weapons prepared, handing down a sentence of seven years' and 10 months' jail.

Waru had also been involved in the 2013 Spring Hill riot, the court heard.

His sentence would have ended in 2021.

He'll now be eligible for parole in about 2024, with a full sentenced due to end in 2028.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
The London Eye was illuminated blue as results show the Conservatives leading election result polling.

LIVE: 'She should resign!' - Labour candidate calls for PM's resignation after shock exit polls in UK elections

03:08
2
Troy Taylor was found guilty of the murder of Ihaka, despite blaming the boy's mother for the fatal injuries.

Stepfather sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for brutal killing of Christchurch toddler Ihaka Stokes

00:30
3
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
5
The Baby Blacks thumped Ireland 69-3 in Georgia overnight, thanks in part to Aumua's powerful runs.

Video: Runaway NZ U20 hooker Asafo Aumua destroys Ireland with massive bump off, sets up awesome try

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ