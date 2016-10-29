More jail time for Auckland prison inmate who tried to 'shank' a group of guards

A maximum-security prisoner who tried to "shank" a group of guards at Paremoremo has been handed nearly another eight years in jail.

Source: 1 NEWS

Patrick Waru, 26, was already serving a 13-year jail sentence for a range of violent offences when he and two other inmates attacked a group of six guards with make-shift metal blades at Auckland Prison last October.

The court heard the trio jumped one of the guards, leading others to join and leaving the officers with stab wounds, cuts and bruises, including to their necks and faces.

Waru pleaded guilty to 13 charges over the incident.

At a sentencing today, his lawyer, Annabel Maxwell-Scott, told the High Court at Auckland her client, who hadn't learned to read or write, had only spent two months outside of jail since turning 16.

He had been taken into Child Youth and Family care at birth and had been through a series of foster homes.

"He hasn't really been given much of a chance in life," Ms Maxwell-Scott said.

His life goal was to be out of prison before the age of 40.

Waru had covered himself in tattoos, including one across most of his face, because he was short and wanted to look tougher, she said.

While the attack was serious, it had been "futile", the result of frustration and not particularly sophisticated, she said.

Prosecutor Scott McColgan told the court the attack had left the Corrections officers wary of prisoners and undermined their efforts to build relationships with inmates.

Stab-resistant body armour prevented more grave wounds, he said.

He called Waru's violent criminal history "appalling" and said other prisoners had to be discouraged from attacking guards.

Justice Edwin Wylie found the offending had been premeditated, with a plan to distract the first guard and weapons prepared, handing down a sentence of seven years' and 10 months' jail.

Waru had also been involved in the 2013 Spring Hill riot, the court heard.

His sentence would have ended in 2021.