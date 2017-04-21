More grants for quake-affected Kaikoura businesses

A new one-million dollar grant programme for quake-affected businesses in Kaikoura, Hurunui and Marlborough is starting.

Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges says the Business Recovery Grants programme starts on Monday.

"The Earthquake Support Subsidy has helped many businesses in the six months following the earthquake, and I'm confident this programme will help more businesses to get through this tough time," says Mr Bridges.

More than $17 million has been distributed to businesses via the subsidy since the magnitude 7.8 quake last November.

"The new Business Recovery Grants Programme is intended to support local businesses until State Highway One reopens," Mr Bridges says.

Grants assessors have been appointed to review applications and make recommendations to the independent three-member panel.

The panel will be made up of former member of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Advisory Board Peter Townsend, Chief Executive of the Rata Foundation Louise Edwards and Chancellor of Canterbury University John Wood.