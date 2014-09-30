More funding, new action plan for students with disabilities, learning difficulties

Hundreds of new learning support workers will be added to classrooms next year to help students with disabilities and learning difficulties.

IHC New Zealand, an advocacy service for people with intellectually disabilities, said it was pleased with the Government's action plan and additional funding of $30 million aimed at helping children with high and complex needs, but called on the Government to put words into action.

The new action plan to improve the support for children and young people with learning needs was announced today by Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin.

She said feedback from the education and disability sectors, parents and students "has been very clear that we need to do a better job of helping these young people and meeting their diverse needs".

Budget 2019 included $29.6 million to respond to growth in demand and improve support systems for students.

The Learning Support Action Plan 2019-25 looked to develop new screening tools for earlier identification of needs, strengthen early intervention for pre-schoolers and improve education for children and young people who were at risk of disengaging.

"The Action Plan is about changing the way we deliver that support," Mrs Martin said. "It addresses the challenges we have seen for our students over the last decade in accessing that support in a timely fashion."

IHC director of advocacy Trish Grant said while the plan prioritied new ways of working, "we don't see the investment in children and schools that we were hoping for that will make a tangible difference for disabled students today".

"It’s hard to envision how the problems students are experiencing currently will change anytime soon.

"Disabled students are discriminated against at school," she said. "The best outcomes for disabled students happen when they learn and belong in the local community school, and we want to ensure the Government is investing in that choice."

Ms Grant said the plan acknowledged the "serious need" for an increase in capacity of initial teacher training and development.

"We understand this is a big ship to turn around, and this is just one cog in the ongoing wider reform of the education system.

"We’re seeing more commitment to more coordination, but what is lacking is the detail on dollars around that. Many of these priorities are reliant on additional funding that hasn’t yet been approved.