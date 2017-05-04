 

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

"There's no question that mental health in New Zealand is a subject that is now top of mind when Kiwis are talking about serious stuff that matters."

Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's the view of the Health Minister as he admitted mental health has become a huge issue.

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way it's dealt with.

"Mental health problems are on the rise and there's no doubt more needs to be done," Dr Coleman said in a speech to mental health professionals this morning.

He said 60 per cent of suicides in the last year were people who hadn't accessed help.

And the number of people accessing services has risen from 96,000 eight years ago to 168,000 now.

There'll be more funding for primary care – to ensure people were able to get counselling sooner – in this month's Budget.

But it'll be under the social investment category, rather than health.

That's to ensure the justice, health and welfare departments all worked together to make sure people are getting the right help.

A new national programme will see changes to the way prescriptions are handed out, improve processes for transferring mental health patients, learn more from serious events and complaints and minimise the use of restraints on mental health patients.

Dr Coleman will soon take a paper to cabinet suggesting further changes to mental health policy.

He won't say how much will be set aside for mental health care in the budget.

And while he didn't admit the Government had failed the mental health system, he admitted it's a major issue and more needed to be done.

He's pleased people are talking about the issue more.

"A recent example is the debate on the Netflix show on 13 Reasons Why, and how it depicts teen suicide."

"These are now topics of family dinner time debate, of lunchtime chat in the workplace, or something that might come up in a conversation socially."

But he criticised 13 Reasons Why for glamourising teen suicide and says social media has had a huge influence and impact on young people's mental health.

Katie Bradford

Health

