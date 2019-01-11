More funding for freedom camping initiatives announced

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has announced more funding to assist and monitor people freedom camping in New Zealand.

Mr Davis said in a statement this morning that $8 million will be put aside for the 2019/20 summer season.

The funding will be offered for education and ambassador programmes, enforcement activity and the provision of temporary facilities for the busy summer season.

"Last summer we worked hard with local government and communities to improve the freedom camping experience for everyone," Mr Davis said.

"The feedback we've received from councils and communities has exceeded all expectations, and it's great that we're able to do this again.



"We want to build on the success of last summer - this means making sure we're targeting funding and facilities at the right locations, to minimise any potential impacts on communities and businesses.



"We know that campers want to do the right thing, and want to travel around New Zealand responsibly.

"We need to support them to act as guardians of Aotearoa by providing information, education and the facilities they want to use.



"Our successful approach to responsible camping is a prime example of how the New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy will work in action."