More foreign winemakers travelling to Marlborough to learn their trade

A growing number of young winemakers from around the world are travelling to Marlborough to learn their trade.

The region will draw in around 1000 for this year's harvest.
The first fruits of the region's wine season are being harvested and young wine enthusiasts have travelled to New Zealand for a taste of the action.

It's estimated around 1000 workers go to Marlborough each year for vintage. A high proportion of those are from foreign countries.

"In all restaurants in the world now, you have a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc on the wine list, so young people that are learning about wine and are learning about making great wines from around the world know of Marlborough and they know of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc," says Framingham wines managing director Tom Trolove.

Chloe Mills told 1 NEWS back home in the United States, she mostly worked with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

"So Savingnon Blanc and Riesling is going to be a new experience for me."

Ms Mills is one of several international interns working at Framingham winery for around six weeks.

"The people that are coming are winemaking professionals, typically they've done their degree, they've maybe done a couple of vintages and now they're doing what they call 'vintage abroad'. So they'll do two or three of these stints around the world," Mr Trolove says.

The Marlborough wineries act as modern-day classrooms.

"In the old world it's always like, 'Okay, well this region produces this grape and that's what it's known for'. But in the new world you just have that much more experimental side," explains British visitor Gracie Matterson.

The industry is welcoming the extra hands for harvest, putting on a concert to mark their arrival and raising a glass to the next generation.

