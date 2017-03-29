More flights cancelled at Wellington Airport as heavy fog causes disruptions

Air New Zealand has cancelled the rest of its Wellington flights for today, with rival Jetstar also cancelling three flights, as heavy fog clouds the capital's airport..

Passengers wait at Wellington Airport (file). Source: 1 NEWS

While a Wellington Airport spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were expected to get back up and running shortly earlier this afternoon, an Air New Zealand flight attendant has confirmed they won't be doing any more flights today.

The low cloud settled in this afternoon, with services in and out of Wellington, including some international flights, affected.

Some flights were delayed by more than an hour while others were diverted or cancelled, including three Jetstar flights between Auckland and Wellington, and an Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim earlier in the day.

A Jetstar spokesperson told 1 NEWS they're waiting to see if conditions improve before deciding whether to cancel three other flights.

"Impacted customers have been given the option to fly on the next available service at no additional cost, or a voucher to the full amount of their booking," they said.

"We appreciate disruptions are frustrating however safety is our top priority."