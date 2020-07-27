More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland

A man who tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea after travelling there from New Zealand is revealed to have visited several locations, including popular Auckland shopping outlets and a pool hall, before he went overseas.

On Monday, July 6, the man dined at restaurant Spicy House, on Auckland's Dominion Rd, between 7pm and 9pm, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said last night.

On Thursday, July 16, the man visited several popular shopping outlets in Auckland's Onehunga, including DressSmart at 9.30am and SaveMart between 10am and 10.30am.

The 22-year-old later visited the food court at Sylvia Park shopping centre, in Mt Wellington, between 11am and 1pm. The food court was closed for deep cleaning yesterday.

The man also visited King Club Pool Hall, in East Auckland's Botany, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The stores, restaurant and pool hall have not been advised to shut or undergo deep cleaning as it has been at least two weeks since the man was at the locations.

Yesterday, it was revealed the man had also visited a McDonald's on Christchurch's Memorial Ave, near Christchurch Airport, on July 20, according to Canterbury DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton.

The man may not have been infectious while at the various locations due to the possibility he caught the virus during his travel to South Korea, Public Health said.

"Public Health is, however, taking a precautionary approach and has informed the managers of these places."

The man left New Zealand on July 21 and arrived in South Korea on July 22 after an hours-long layover in Singapore.

He had no symptoms but returned a positive Covid-19 test on arrival in South Korea.

South Korean authorities informed the Ministry of Health that based on their initial investigations, they suspect the traveller was infected during transit. The Ministry of Health has continued contact tracing in New Zealand as a precaution.

The people living with the man in Auckland have since undergone testing for Covid-19 and have been cleared.

It's believed there is a low risk the man had been contagious and an even lower risk he infected staff or members of the public, Public Health said.

Targeted Covid-19 testing will be carried out in parts of South Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch today and tomorrow to check for community transmission, the Ministry of Health said in a briefing yesterday.