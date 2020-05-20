More details released about fatal police shooting near New Plymouth

More details around the fatal shooting of a man by police just north of New Plymouth yesterday afternoon have been released.

According to police, around 3:40pm, they received a call regarding a man in his 50s in distress who had left a Brixton property in a vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a gun.

Police then located the stationary vehicle on Mamaku Road, off State Highway 3, around 4:10pm.

Police say when officers advanced on the vehicle, the occupant, who was known to police, presented a gun at them.

The man was then shot by police after refusing multiple times to drop his weapon, Central District Police Commander Chris de Wattignar said in a press conference today.

First aid was immediately administered, however the man died at the scene a short time later.

A .22 cut down rifle was found at the scene and the vehicle the man was in was believed to be stolen according to Commander Wattingar.

Four officers were involved in the incident and are now on a 10-day stand down period, as is procedure.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.