More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

Police have released more details about the Auckland arrest where a man was Tasered four times and later died in hospital.

The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.
Police say they were called to reports of a man assaulting an elderly man on Beresford St, Freemans Bay around 1pm on Sunday.

Speaking to media today, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus, went into more detail about the incident.

The Police Eagle helicopter was first dispatched to the scene and police witnessed the alleged offender assaulting an elderly man, kicking him five or six times which left him unconscious.

Beresford St, Auckland, where man was tasered.

A male and a female officer then arrived and attempted to subdue the man but "he went towards them in a threatening manner" Superintendent Malthus said.

One of the officers deployed their Taser twice, hitting the man but they were ineffective.

The second officer then used their Taser, hitting him twice again which brought him to the ground where he continued to resist.

It eventually took four officers to restrain him and they restrained his hands and feet and put a spit hood on him for safety.

"The offender was transported to the Auckland Police Custody Unit in an agitated state and continued resisting police efforts to remove restraints.

"The offender's condition began to deteriorate while in custody and police were required to perform CPR until an ambulance arrived."

"He was taken to hospital where he passed away yesterday morning," Superintendent Malthus said.

She said that if the officers hadn't used Tasers they would be seriously injured or dead and called it a "violent and volatile" incident.

Footage of the incident has been reviewed, but will not be released to the public at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

