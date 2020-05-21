More crews brought in to help search for missing Tasman trampers

A further search and rescue team has been called in to help locate two trampers who have been missing nearly two weeks in the Kahurangi National Park.

Search and Rescue teams were airlifted into the Kahurangi National Park. Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, a team from the Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook has been called in to help search for the pair.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds who are both 23, have not been seen since May 9.

Source: 1 NEWS

The new team adds to the group of volunteers, police, search and rescue, defence force and emergency services working to find them.

A search and rescue dog and an infrared drone were also brought in to help their efforts yesterday.

The New Zealand Defence Force is helping to search for the missing pair. Source: NZDF

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the pair to get in touch, especially anyone who's been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8.

With weather expected to deteriorate, police are now making plans for approaching bad weather which could affect their search capabilities over the coming days.