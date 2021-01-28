TODAY |

More Covid-19 tests due back from two new Auckland cases today

Source: 

Genome mapping details from the two people in Auckland being treated as confirmed Covid-19 cases are expected back today.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

The pair completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland community case.

They left quarantine at the Pullman Hotel on 15 January and have been living in North Auckland. They will now isolate in the Jet Park quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health is not ruling out the cases as historical infections but said test results so far indicate the pair may have contracted Covid-19 towards the end of their stay in managed isolation, after returning two negative tests each during their stay.

People who visited locations of interest in Auckland or anyone with symptoms, are asked to isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain isolated until they receive their result.

The list of locations is here.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
